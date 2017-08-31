Desmond League news : Champions Rathkeale win opener

Premier Division Champions, Rathkeale, got the defence of their title off to a good start with a 4-1 victory away to Shannonside, runners-up in Division 1 last season.

Declan Nash, who scored 34 goals last season, showed that he hasn’t lost his scoring touch by netting a hat-trick, with the other goal scored by Shane Doherty. Darren Lawlor scored the Shannonside goal in the 89th minute.

Granagh United made a winning return to the top flight after a 12-year absence by recording a 1-0 victory away to Athea United. Pa O’Donoghue had a goal disallowed for offside in the first-half but there was no doubt about the validity of Stephen O’Brien’s headed goal in the 55th minute. Dan Pearson came out of retirement to play in goals for Granagh.

Carrig Celtic, under the management of John Moynihan and Paul O’Connor, came from behind to win 2-1 away to Glin Rovers, whose opener was scored by Ger Riordan. The two Carrig goals came inside a minute, just before half-time, scored by Sean McSweeney and Killian Enright.

Broadford United may be unhappy at having to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle West Rovers, especially as Rovers only had 10 players for the first 25 minutes. Broadford opened the scoring in the 44th minute when Sean Brosnan, Paul Madigan, Willie O’Brien and James O’Brien combined to set up Alan Fitzpatrick for a curled finish. The Rovers equaliser came in the 83rd minute when Ian Corbett headed home a Shane Stack cross.

The Abbeyfeale United v Ballingarry game has been switched to Wednesday at 7.45.

Division 1

Killeaney will be hoping to continue their knack of bouncing back to the top flight at the first attempt and they got off to a promising start in that regard by coming from behind at half-time to win 3-1 away to Feenagh, whose goal was scored by Diarmuid Coleman. The Killeaney players to hit the target were Mike Hayes, Sean O’Connor and Colin Enright.

Abbeyfeale United B also came from behind to win 3-2 away to Adare United. Daniel Lyons opened the scoring for the Fealesiders from the penalty spot in the 4th minute and Jack English equalised a few minutes later. Adare went in front when Chris McAteer converted from the penalty spot. TJ Lane brought the sides level in the 40th minute and he went on to score the winner in the 83rd minute.

Kildimo United continued the sequence of away wins by recording a 5-2 victory away to Ballysteen, whose goals were scored by Patrick Moore and Sean Whelan. Dara Deegan scored four and the other Kildimo scorer was Mike Uwatse.

Glantine and Newcastle West shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Brian Sheehan and Pa Delee scored for Glantine, while Newcastle West’s goals came in the form of an own goal and an Aaron Geary free-kick.

Division 2

The most impressive result in Division 2 was recorded by Pallaskenry, who won 4-0 at home to Glin Rovers B. They led 2-0 at half-time through Ryan Kelly and Kevin Madden, while Darren Walsh and Lorcan Fitzgerald scored the second-half goals.

Newcastle West Rovers B were 4-0 up at home to Askeaton at one stage but were forced to hang on after the visitors pulled three goals back. The commanding Rovers lead was provided by Brian Crowley (2), Damien Keenan and Andrew Nix, while Jeff Duggan, Conor Pledge and Peter Harty scored the goals in Askeaton’s gallant comeback attempt.

Shountrade and Rathkeale B are among the favourites for promotion and they both recorded 2-1 victories. Adam Riedy scored twice for Shountrade away to Bally Rovers, for whom Conor O’Shaughnessy pulled a goal back before half-time, having earlier missed a penalty. The Rathkeale B scorers at home to Knockaderry were Tony McCarthy and Eoin Kelly.

A goal each earned a point each for Ferry Rangers and St. Ita’s. After a scoreless first-half, Gary Allen opened the scoring for Ferry with a fabulous strike from 30 yards that flew in off the underside of the crossbar and Chris Wren equalised in the 55th minute.

Division 3

The award for the top scorers of the day goes to Creeves Celtic who won 8-4 at home to Broadford United B. Seamus Mangan led the way with five goals and he was joined on the scoresheet by Tom Shanahan (2) and Richard Hayes. The most spectacular goal of the game was scored from the Broadford pass-off after Creeves’ second goal. The ball was passed back from the centre spot to Micheal Begley who was 15 yards inside his own half when he struck the ball first time and so it was to the astonishment of all present that his magnificent strike flew all the way to the back of the net, with no less a judge than Broadford A manager, Jim Neenan, rating it as the best goal he has ever seen.

Not far behind Creeves in the scoring charts were Glantine B, who won 7-2 at home to Athea United B. It was hard to envisage such a one-sided result at half-time, when the sides were level at 2-2, with Brian Sheehy and Peter O’Connor scoring for Athea. For Glantine, Timmy Foley netted a hat-trick, Jesse Dore bagged a brace, Alan Doody converted a penalty and Patrick Flaherty also got on the scoresheet.

By contrast, goals were noticeable by their absence in the game between Ballingarry B and Carrig Celtic B, which finished scoreless.

Contrary to what I stated last week, the teams in Division 3 will play each other three times.

Finally, The League has opened a Twitter account, see @LgDesmond

RESULTS

Sunday 27th August

Premier Division

Abbeyfeale Utd V Ballingarry AFC (switched to Wednesday 7.45)

Athea Utd 0 Granagh Utd 1

Broadford Utd 1 Newcastle West Rovers 1

Glin Rovers 1 Carrig Celtic 2

Shannonside FC 1 Rathkeale AFC 4

Division 1

Adare Utd 2 Abbeyfeale Utd B 3

AK Utd V Breska Rovers (off)

Ballysteen AFC 2 Kildimo Utd 5

Feenagh 1 Killeaney 3

Glantine 2 Newcastle West AFC 2

Division 2

Bally Rovers 1 Shountrade AFC 2

Ferry Rangers 1 St. Itas 1

NCW Rovers B 4 Askeaton AFC 3

Pallaskenry AFC 4 Glin Rovers B 0

Rathkeale B 2 Knockaderry AFC 1

Division 3

Ballingarry B 0 Carrig Celtic B 0

Creeves Celtic 8 Broadford Utd B 4

Glantine B 7 Athea Utd B 2

FIXTURES

Saturday 2nd September

Youths Division 1

Askeaton AFC V GB Rovers 230 (P. O’Donnell)

Carrig Celtic V Newcastle West Town 230 (P. O’Brien)

Abbeyfeale Utd V Broadford Utd 230 (J. Molyneaux)

AK Utd bye

Youths Division 2

Granagh Utd V Pallaskenry AFC 230 (P. King)

Mountcollins AFC V Ballingarry AFC 230 (D. Wallace)

Shountrade AFC V Ferry Rangers 230 (S. Hartnett)

Kilcolman Rovers bye

Sunday 3rd September

Note: Times are scheduled to avoid a clash with All-Ireland Hurling Final.

Premier Division

Abbeyfeale Utd V Broadford Utd 1030am (G. O’Connor)

Ballingarry AFC V Granagh Utd 1030am (P. O’Connor)

Carrig Celtic V Newcastle West Rovers 1030am (P. Manning)

Rathkeale AFC V Athea Utd 1030am (P. King)

Shannonside FC V Glin Rovers in Borrigone 1030am (E. Noonan)

Division 1

AK Utd V Ballysteen AFC 1030am in Kilcornan (P. O’Brien)

Breska Rovers V Glantine 1030am (T. Fitzmaurice)

Feenagh V Adare Utd 1030am (J. Roche)

Kildimo Utd V Abbeyfeale Utd B 130pm (E. Barrett)

Killeaney AFC V Newcastle West AFC 1030am (P. O’Donnell)

Division 2

Askeaton AFC V Shountrade AFC 130pm (J. Molyneaux)

Knockaderry AFC V St. Itas 130pm (S. Hartnett)

Newcastle West Rovers B V Ferry Rangers 130pm (D. Wallace)

Pallaskenry AFC V Rathkeale B 130pm (T. Fitzmaurice)

Division 3

Athea Utd B V Carrig Celtic B 130pm (P. O’Donnell)

Broadford Utd B V Ballingarry B 130pm (P. Manning)

Creeves Celtic V Glantine B 130pm (JP Murphy)

Schoolboy Fixtures:

Saturday 2nd September

Under 12 Premier

Charleville 'A' v Holycross 'A' Tim Fitzgerald Park 11.00 Pat Moloney

Herbertstown 'A' v Kilfrush Crusaders Anthony Baggott Park 11.00 Moss Lynch

Kilmallock v Cappamore Celtic 'A' Gortboy 11:00 Noel Maguire

Murroe 'A' v Galbally Tubber 11.00

Under 12 Division 1

Croom United v Pallas United Station Road 11.00 Connie Bowles

Cappamore Celtic 'B' v Hernertstown 'B' Community Field 12.30 Tim O Sullivan

Castle United v Knockainey Martinstown 12.30 Noel Maguire

Holycross 'B' v Castle Rovers Holycross 12.30

Murroe 'B' v Charleville 'B' Tubber 12.30

Under 14 Premier

Cappamore Celtic v Charleville 'A' Community Field 12.30 Mark Murphy

Galbally v Holycross Carrickrockle 12.30 T O Sullivan

Kilfrush Crusaders v Kilmallock 12.30 Elton Sportsfield Mike Walsh

Under 14 Division 1

Croom United v Cullen Station Road 12.30 Connie Bowles

Herbertstown v Knockainey Anthony Baggott Park 12.30 Moss Lynch

Castle United v Charleville 'B' Martinstown 2.00 Noel Maguire

Under 16 Premier

Cappamore Celtic v Castle United Community Field 2,00 Mark Murphy

Charleville v Cullen Tim Fitzgerald Park 2.00 Pat Moloney

Galbally v Holycross Carrickrockle 2.00 T O Sullivan

Kilfrush Crusaders v Knockainey Elton Sportsfield 2.00 Mike Walsh

Tuesday 5th September

All 6.30pm Kick offs

Ballylanders v Herbertstown Castle Park 6.30pm T O Sullivan

Castle Rovers v Kilbehenny Celtic Fedamore 6.30pm C Bowles

Cullen v Knockainey Churchfield 6.30pm

Holycross v Cappamore Cektic Holycross 6.30pm Pat Moloney

Kilmallock v Charleville Gortboy 6.30pm Noel Maguire

U12's Skechers Cup

1st Round : Croom V Herbertsown, Holycross v Newport Town, Murroe v Tralee Dynamoes

2nd Round (Bye First round) : Charleville v Connolly Celtic/AK Utd, Killorglin v Kilmallock, St Brendans Park v Pallas Utd

U13's Skechers Cup 2017/18

1st Round : Croom V Kilfrush Crusaders, Herbertstown v Pike Rovers, Knockainey v Fairview Rangers. 2nd Round (Bye First Round) : Charleville v Killorglin, Mastergeeha/Tulla utd v Holycross, Limerick FC/Moneypoint v Murroe , Iveragh Utd v Pallas Utd

U14's Skechers Cup 2017/18

1st Round : Fairview Rangers v Charleville

Galbally v Nenagh, Kilfrush Crusaders v Kilmallock , Ennis Town 'A' v Murroe, 2nd Round (Bye 1st Round) BT Harps v Herbertstown

Holycross v Aisling Annacotty

Bridge Utd v Pallas Utd

U15s Skechers Cup 2017/18

1st Round : Cappamore v Ennis Town 'B'

Fairview Rangers v Herbertstown, 2nd Round (Bye 1st Round) Avenue Utd v Charleville, Holycross v Killavalla Utd, Newmarket Celtic/Corbally v Kilbehenny Celtic, Kilmallock v Aisling Annacotty, Killorglin v Knockainey

U16's Skechers Cup 2017/18

1st Round, Killarney Celtic v Cappamore

Galbally v Fairview Rangers

2nd Round (Bye First Round), Lough Derg/Killorglin v Charleville

Newport/Aisling Annacotty v Holycross

Avenue Utd/Mungret Regional v Kilfrush Crusaders