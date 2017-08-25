Limerick's Sarah Lavin qualifies for University Games semi final

LIMERICK'S Sarah Lavin has qualified for the semi final of the Women's 100m hurdles at the 29th Summer Universidae in Tapei.

Lavin, representing UCD at the University games, finished third in her heat with a time of 13.54 ensuring qualification for tomorrow's semi final.

The semi final takes place at 18.41 local time, which is 8 hours ahead of us here in Ireland. (10.41am Irish time) Lavin will run in race six and should she qualify for the final, she will have to run that race on Saturday evening, with the medal race scheduled for 20.20 Tapei time, meaning it would be just two hours later.