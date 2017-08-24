Limerick golfer in Irish team for European Championships

CASTLETROY golfer Eammon Haugh has been named in the Irish team for the European Seniors Team Championship.

The Golfing Union of Ireland confirmed a six-man team to represent Ireland.

The European Seniors Team Championship takes place from September 5-9 at PGA Sweden National.

Haugh will be joined by Jim Carvill (Banbridge), Karl Bornemann (Douglas), Garth McGimpsey (Royal Portrush), Adrian Morrow (Portmarnock) and John Mitchell (Tramore).

The team is captained by Sean O’Leary and the team manager is Brian Hutchinson.