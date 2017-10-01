Deaths in Limerick - October 1, 2017

The death has occurred of Maurice Hough of Cuil Didin, Tralee, County Kerry. Late of Loughill East, Newcastle West, County Limerick

Deeply regretted by his wife Alice, son Simon & daughter Susan, grandchildren, brother Mick (Rathkeale), sister Peggy (Kilcornan), nephews, niece, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing from 4pm on Monday at Gleasures Funeral Home Tralee followed by removal at 5pm to St John's Church Tralee.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12noon with burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale (arriving approximately at 2.30pm).

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Nursing Home) of Bernie Hynes (née Frawley). Formerly of Fairgreen, Ballysimon Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Dick. Sadly missed by her loving family, Dolores (Cleary), Michael, Seamus (USA) Geraldine (Tobin) & Olivia (Conroy), sons-in-law Dermot, Derek & Gearoid, Seamus' partner Audrey, grandchildren Sarah, Emma, Becky, Chloe and Eoin, sisters Marie and Nora, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, other relatives especially Ger (Noonan) and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Milford Care Centre, Mortuary from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (October 4) at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Milford Care Centre or the Good Shepherd Day Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish) of Mary-Evelyn Keating (née Carmody) of Cathal Brugha Terrace, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and son Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Neil and Michael (Nenagh) grandchildren Aine, Aoife, Neil and Darragh, great-grandchildren Sarah and Ava, Sister Sheila, Brother Andy, daughters-in-law Anne and Dorothy, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Lr Gerald Griffin Street on Monday (October 2) from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St Brigid’s Church, St Patrick’s Road.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (October 3) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

House strictly private please.

The death has occurred (Suddenly) of Sean Anthony Moran of London, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Limerick.

Beloved son of Sheila and Tom, loving brother of Tommy, Karen, Tracey, Michael, Stephen and Brendan and beloved partner of Jacob (Biscuit); sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sisters, partner, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his 17 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, his colleagues and many friends.

Reposing at his parents’ home (Dublin) this Sunday from 1pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass takes place on Monday at 1pm at the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham with cremation afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to St. James's Hospital.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Kerry) of Phil Murphy (née Sherry) of Iona Drive, North Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Deirdre, Barry, Niall and Maeve. Beloved sister of Maureen (Culligan), Joe, Frank and the late Pat.

Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Fiona and Grainne, grandchildren Gavin, Stephen, Ailbhe, Lucy and Tara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Sunday, October 1, from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Burial will take place at Mount St Oliver Cemetery on Monday, October 2 following 11am Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Day Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, Tralee.