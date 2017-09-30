Deaths in Limerick - September 30, 2017

The death has occurred (Suddenly) of Sean Anthony Moran of London, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Limerick.

Beloved son of Sheila and Tom, loving brother of Tommy, Karen, Tracey, Michael, Stephen and Brendan and beloved partner of Jacob (Biscuit); sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sisters, partner, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his 17 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, his colleagues and many friends.

Reposing at his parents’ home (Dublin) on Sunday from 1pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass takes place on Monday at 1pm at the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham with cremation afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to St. James's Hospital.

The death has occurred of Tom Mulcahy of Coolroe, Kilmallock.

Husband of the late Nell, very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Helen, sons Eddie & Tom, brothers Billy (Hal) and Frankie, daughters-in-law, recently deceased son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock from 6pm this Saturday followed by removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock.

Burial will take place in the local cemetery following 12 noon Funeral Mass.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Kerry) of Phil Murphy (née Sherry) of Iona Drive, North Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Deirdre, Barry, Niall and Maeve. Beloved sister of Maureen (Culligan), Joe, Frank and the late Pat.

Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Fiona and Grainne, grandchildren Gavin, Stephen, Ailbhe, Lucy and Tara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, October 1, from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Burial will take place at Mount St Oliver Cemetery on Monday, October 2 following 11am Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Day Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, Tralee.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Mike Parkes Colbert Street, Athea. Late of West Wight.

Survived by his loving wife Amina; children Trish, Andrew, David and George; grandchildren Aoibhe, David, Saoirse and Róisín, his brother Tony, sister Elizabeth and sister in law Louise, along with his wider family by blood, marriage and friendship.

Predeceased by parents Philip and Louise (Peggy) Parkes and sister Paddy.

Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea from 5pm to 8pm this Saturday with a family celebration of his life afterwards.

Cremation at the Island Crematorium in Cork on Monday, October 2.

No flowers please, donations in lieu kindly accepted for Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel.

The death has occurred of Bridie Kirwan (née Dawson) of McSweeney Terrace, Kilkee. Formerly of Rhebogue, Limerick.

Wife of the late Christy and and mother of the late Michael and Gerard (Ger).

Sadly missed by her loving son Jim (Kilkee), daughters Mary Quish (England), Josie (Kilkee), Breda Gates (Clarecastle, Co. Clare) and Kathleen Geary (Kilkee), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Alice O' Donnell (Limerick) and Nora Dawson (Birmingham), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing this Saturday (September 30) at Lillis' Funeral Home in Kilkee from 6.30 pm with removal at 8pm to Kilkee Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Regina House, Kilrush.

The death has occurred (peacefully at at St. Vincent's Hospital) of Kathleen (Kay) O’Donovan of Dundrum, Dublin. Formerly of Carhubanemore, Loughill.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers Dan (Galway), Pat (Dublin) and John (New Jersey), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Loughill this Sunday morning (October 1) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment will follow at Loughill Graveyard.

The death has occurred (peacefully, following a long ilness) of Elizabeth Daly (née Gillespie) of Ashford, Ballagh, Limerick. (Formerly of Barnesmore, County Donegal).

Deeply regretted by her husband Bernard, sons Peter and John, daughter Suzanne Monaghan, daughter-in-law Caroline, son-in-law Eugene, grandchildren JJ, Andrew, Daniel, Eugene and Isobel, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Tom and Tom's wife Dolores, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford this Saturday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to her residence.

Remains will arrive at St. Ita's Church, Ashford on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly at CUH) of Catherine (Kate) Cullinane of North Camass, Bruff.

Deeply regretted by her family, her brother Michael, sister-in-law Anna, nieces Marie Therese and Majella, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, from 5:30pm with removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff, at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully in St.Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran) of Bridget (Bridie) Sherman (née O'Toole) of Mannixville, Charleville, Cork.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughter Tracy, sons Bill, John & Noel, sisters Ena & Rita, brother Billy, daughters-in-law Eleanor & Marion, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, relatives & friends.

Reposing at O'Malley’s Funeral Home, Charleville this Saturday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to Holy Cross Church, Charleville.

Burial takes place in the local cemetery following 12 noon Requiem Mass on Sunday to local cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Irish Alzheimer's Society, c/o O'Malley Funeral Home's Charleville.