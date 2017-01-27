Murray is Limerick's Sports Star of the Year for 2016

RUGBY star Conor Murray is the Limerick Sports Star of the Year for 2016.

The Patrickswell native was announced as the overall winner at a gala luncheon at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ennis Road, this Friday afternoon.

Scrum half Murray was Mr Consistency for Munster and Ireland throughout the last 12-months.

It was a 2016 that saw the Limerick man put himself in pole position to be Lions scrum-half this Summer in New Zealand and indeed mentioned as a possible Lions captain in some quarters.

With Joe Schmidt’s Ireland, Conor Murray was an integral part of the team that scored a hat-trick of wins over the Southern Hemisphere trio of South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

He carried that international form from the first ever win against the Springboks in South Africa during the Summer through to the Autumn Internationals that brought a historic win over the All Blacks.

To cap over a fine 2016, Murray was instrumental in bringing Munster back into the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup.

The Limerick Sports Star award which is organised by the Limerick Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa and the Limerick Leader honours the outstanding sporting candidate for their achievements in a given month. The winners are announced monthly but presented quarterly at a lunch in the Limerick Radisson Blu. Each monthly winner is presented with a personalised silver presentation plate from Keane’s Jewellers.

The judging panel for the Limerick Sports Star Awards ie: Colm Kinsella (Acting Sports Editor, Limerick Leader); Jerome O’Connell (GAA Correspondent, Limerick Leader); Steven Miller (former Limerick Leader Sports Editor), Pat Price (Limerick Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa); Stephen Lucey (former Limerick hurler and footballer); Dave Mahedy (UL Director of Sport).

SENIORS SPORTS STAR WINNERS

January – David O’Donovan (Shannon RFC)

February – CJ Stander (Ireland Rugby)

March – Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh hurling)

April – John O’Flynn (Limerick FC)

May – Martin Doody (Limerick AC)

June - Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick camogie)

July - Robbie McNamara (Horse Racing)

August - Thomas Barr (Olympian)

September - Eoghan Clifford (Paralympian)

October - Shane Duggan (Limerick FC)

November - Conor Murray (Ireland rugby)

December - Abbeyfeale Utd (Munster League Champions Trophy)