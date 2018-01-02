Man accused of 'engaging in masturbation' at Limerick supermarket

AN ASYLUM seeker will appear in Limerick District Court this Tuesday morning, facing one charge of masturbating in a public place at a city centre supermarket.

It is alleged that a 47-year-old non-Irish national, who currently resides at Mount Trenchard Direct Provision Centre in Foynes, was masturbating at Dunnes Stores on Harvey’s Quay last Friday morning.

He was charged under Section 45 2(c) of the Criminal Law Sexual Offences Act at a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court on Friday afternoon.

Garda Shane Thornton said that it was the State’s case that the accused walked to Dunnes Stores, walked up the stairs and “proceeded to pull down his pants to engage in masturbation”.

Gda Thornton, who conveyed the accused to Mayorstone garda station that morning, said that shoppers were in the area and that the store manager witnessed the alleged incident.

Objecting to bail, Sergeant Donal Cronin said that the alleged incident was “a serious offence” and that the accused is a “flight risk”.

He added that CCTV evidence will be made available.

Defending solicitor, John Herbert argued that his client was not a flight risk.

Judge Marie Keane said that it was a “very serious offence” and that the State’s case “merits the refusal of bail”. Judge Keane remanded the accused, who has been assigned legal aid, in custody until this Tuesday.