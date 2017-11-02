Man jailed for 'blitz attack' with hammer at Limerick flat in row over Christmas songs

A MAN who forced his way into a Limerick city centre apartment and attacked the occupant with a hammer has been jailed for four years.

Michael Corbett, aged 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and burglary relating to the incident which was sparked by a row over Christmas songs.

Details of the frenzied attack were revealed earlier this year during a sentencing hearing after the defendant entered his guilty plea.

Sergeant Vincent Brick said gardai were alerted to the incident at Windmill House after the victim, whose aged 56, presented at Henry Street garda station at around 1.20pm in a distressed state having sustained serious head injuries.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting stated that the victim sustained 10 stables and seven stitches across his forehead.

The victim told gardai he had been watching Fair City when he answered the door of his apartment.

Corbett who was wearing a hoodie then forced his way inside where he “proceeded to carry out a frenzied attack”.

Describing what happened as a “blitz attack” Sgt Brick said it was totally unprovoked.

The victim was struck with a kettle and a lump hammer during the incident while a glass table was also smashed.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said he believed he was going to be killed, his sleep was affected as a result and that he has since moved out of the apartment due to fear.

During interview following his arrest, Corbett told gardai he had been passing the victim’s apartment when “words were exchanged” about the singing of Christmas songs on the steps outside.

Pat Whyms BL said his client was “highly intoxicated” at the time and he accepted that he fled to the UK and had to be extradited last year.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said what happened was extremely serious and that the level of violence perpetrated by the defendant was unacceptable.

He said the defendant’s admissions, guilty plea and his remorse were all mitigating factors he had to consider.

He imposed a four year prison sentence - backdating it to November 28, 2016 - the date of his arrest in the UK.