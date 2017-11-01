Man suffers 'apparent stab wounds' in Limerick attack

GARDAI are investigating a serious assault in which a man received “apparent stab wounds” in an attack this Wednesday afternoon in Limerick city.

The assault took place at Hyde Road at around 1pm, according to a spokesperson for the gardai.

Gardai said the man, in his 30s, "received apparent stab wounds" and was taken to was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

His condition is not yet known.

It is believed that three men involved in the attack fled in a silver coloured saloon in the direction of the city centre.

It is understood that this vehicle was later seen abandoned in the area.

Gardai are appealing for anyone in the area at the time, who may have witnessed anything, to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the 1800 666111.