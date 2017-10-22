Limerick woman who never drove 'in her life' up in court for speeding

A WOMAN who never got behind the wheel of a car in her life must have been driven to distraction when she was summonsed to court in Limerick for speeding.

She was “caught” driving at 62kms on O’Connell Avenue in the city - 12kms over the limit – on March 29, 2017.

Her solicitor, Brendan Gill said in Kilmallock Court that it was an unusual case as his client “has never driven in her life”.

“The car was registered in her name by a former partner. She didn’t receive the fixed charge penalty notice in the post.

“If she had received one in the post she would have nominated her former partner on the form,” said Mr Gill.

The woman took the stand and said she “doesn’t drive”.

“I’ve never held a driving licence. I didn’t realise the car was registered in my name.

“I would have nominated the person if I had received the notice,” she said.

Judge Marie Keane asked if she has reported the individual to gardai?

“Yes, I did,” she replied.

Judge Keane struck the speeding offence out and the woman left Kilmallock Court with her unblemished driving record intact.