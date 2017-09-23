Progress is key as Limerick GAA club unveils new development plan

GAA President Aogáin O Fearghail was in Kilmallock this Wednesday night to launch the local club’s development plan.

Planning permission has now been granted by Limerick County Council for a state-of-the art new facility on the Kilmallock GAA club grounds.

Those in attendance at the launch at Deebert House Hotel heard details about the five-year plan which it is anticipated will be completed over three phases.

The first stage of the plan will see the construction of new toilet facilities, a new canteen, new shop and fencing around the perimeters. It is envisaged that phase one of the plan will be completed within two years or earlier depending on funding. It is anticipated that phase one will cost approximately €150,000.

The second phase will see improved facilities for players and members. Dressing rooms will also be included within this phase along with a gym. Function rooms and games rooms are also envisaged for the youth of the town and the greater community.

Phase three, the long-term vision, includes an astroturf pitch, walking track around the grounds and further development of the stands.

“This development is not about change, it’s about progress-bringing our facilities to a new level for the benefit of all,” said Steven Connery, chairman of Kilmallock GAA club.

Jimmy Millea, the club’s life president said: “The contribution of generations of Kilmallock GAA people have put the club, the town and its people to the forefront both locally and nationally and it is my dear wish that this should continue for generations to come.”

Funding for the development is being sought from Sports Capital Grants, The Munster Council, players past and present, club members and all involved with the Kilmallock club and community.

The club have a number of options which enable supporters to play their part in giving financial backing to the development: €10 per week for a two year period, €250 per half year for a two year period, and €500 per annum for a two year period and “other payment alternatives to suit your requirements”.

As an acknowledgment of support for the development the club will include the following: club membership for a two year period, your family name or your name on a plaque within the pavilion acknowledging your support of the project and free gym membership in year one.

