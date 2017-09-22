'It's fairly gruesome!': 2,000 to take part as Adare To Survive returns

"It's fairly gruesome, going around the course twice is hard going."

Adare To Survive event director, Ray Nash, sharing his thoughts on the new Ultimate Survivor 15km, which entails completing the extreme course twice.

Participants can expect everything from mud and ice to electric shocks and barbed wire obstacles as they arrive in numbers to the picturesque west County Limerick village this Sunday.

Now in its fifth year, Adare To Survive is going from strength to strength, raising much-needed funds for local and national charities along the way.

"The numbers are continuing to grow year on year,” said organiser Ray Nash.

"Numbers are good and they continue to be steady and the course has evolved every year.

"We had about 1,650 competing last year, and hope the numbers will be up to around 2,000 this year," he told the Limerick Leader.

In line with their tagline "Endeavour, Endure and Enjoy", the race is not timed, and there is no prize for the fastest athlete, as the spirit of the event is about “camaraderie” and helping others through obstacles of varying degrees of difficulty.

As well as facing obstacles involving water, ice, lots of mud, electric shocks, barbed wire, competitors will have to climb over and crawl under various challenges along the route.

The event, which takes place in Adare’s Clonshire Equestrian Centre, provides competitors with a "unique and physical challenge which is not for the fainthearted."

"The idea behind the 15 kilometre option is just to have that extra element of challenge for the people that are looking for it.

"Some people might not consider the seven and a half kilometres to be challenging enough so we want to appeal to as wide a demographic as we can," explained Mr Nash.

Celebrating a special landmark Ray Nash added that they “have never had the same course in each of the five years, we have always had minor changes.”

"The direction of the course would be the same and some similarities but we would add, or subtract, introduce or take away an obstacle in order to make it interesting.

"We are expecting an increase in numbers this year, and there has been a continuous increase from the start and we are hoping that the same will transcribe this year, and it looks like it will.

"The logic behind that is to appeal to the people who have already done the course and to try and get them to come back again."

Cliona’s Foundation is once again the event’s charity partner, which has been part of Adare To Survive since its inception but individual competitors are encouraged to nominate and raise funds for their chosen charity.

Competitors can join the Cliona's Foundation "Purple Platoon" to help raise much-needed funds and raise awareness for the Limerick-based charity, taking part in the charitable run along the way.

Clonshire is located just off the N21 to the south of Adare. The website, www.adaretosurvive.com contains details of what participants can expect as well as advice on training and preparation for the day.