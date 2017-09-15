Boost for Limerick boutiques as they feature on new TV series

NEWCASTLE West scored a fashion coup this week when local boutiques hit the national airwaves in a new TV fashion series , Frock Finders.

The series had been flagged in advance by RTÉ and Newcastle West was first out of the blocks, commanding the first ten minutes of the first programme in a prime-time slot.

Ailis Mullane of Kimono and Flo Flannigan of Jade, as well as Virgo, all featured in the Newcastle West slot and, according to RTÉ’s publicity department, there is more to come in future episodes.

The series, says RTÉ’s Sarah Neville, goes behind the scenes of fashion boutiques all over Ireland capturing the difficult task of buying and selling the perfect dress for pivotal moments in our lives.

“It captures the story behind each purchase, from the retailers bending over backwards to sell the perfect outfit, through to the special occasion where the dress gets its first outing,” she explains. The programmes are a mix of personal stories, makeover and reality as the cameras follow people from all walks of life searching for that perfect dress.

Apart from the three Newcastle West stores, Isobel in Adare will also be included in the six-part series.

The chance to showcase Newcastle West as a fashion and shopping destination is a huge boost for the Newcastle West Business Association which has been working to promote that brand.

And the programme has sparked off a feel-good factor in the town.

Frock Finders goes out at 8.30pm on Tuesdays on RTÉ One