Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre celebrates five years of arts and culture

BOARD members, staff and guests of the Lime Tree Theatre had more than one reason to celebrate last Saturday as the arts centre unveiled its autumn season line-up.

The venue was also celebrating its fifth anniversary during which time an impressive 200,000 customers have passed through the doors,

First opened in September 2012, the Lime Tree has hosted a wide variety of shows and events and continues to attract audiences from all over Limerick and the mid-west region.

In five years the management team, with Louise Donlon at the helm, has established the Lime Tree Theatre as a top touring venue in Ireland a fact borne out by the cream of Irish touring companies like the Abbey, Druid, Opera Theatre Company and Ballet Ireland treading its boards.

Rough Magic, Fishamble and more recently Pat Moylan Productions - who brought the world premiere of Angela’s Ashes, The Musical to Limerick - have also underlined the credentials of the venue based in Mary Immaculate College.

Professor Eugene Wall, president of Mary Immaculate College, said:“On behalf of Mary Immaculate College, I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate the Lime Tree Theatre as it celebrates its fifth birthday.

“Since opening its doors in 2012, the Lime Tree Theatre has established itself as a premier cultural venue on both a local and regional level and has brought touring productions from the Abbey Theatre and Druid back to Limerick after a long hiatus.

“From the Plough and the Stars in 2012 to Angela’s Ashes earlier this year, the theatre has continued to wow audiences with its innovative offerings,” added Professor Wall.

In its five years, the venue has also established an annual children's festival, the Bualadh Bos, where over 10,000 children have experienced performing arts through the festival.