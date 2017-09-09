Limerick castle with river view could be yours for just €280,000

A CASTLE in Limerick could be yours for just €280,000 – but it will require substantial investment to make it inhabitable.

Overlooking the River Shannon, the detached four-bed property, Beagh Castle, has been further reduced to €280,000.

The property has been reduced by €50,000 in recent weeks, down from €330,000, in a bid to lure a buyer to this “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Scanlon Auctioneers in Rathkeale said the property is “steeped in history and beauty” and is in an area which would be very well known for leisure and watersports.

It is set on 17.5 acres of agricultural land, and planning permission has been granted for the restoration and extension of one of the houses on site.

In addition, there are other smaller houses which could be converted as holiday homes, subject to planning being granted.

A tax relief is available under Section 482, which provides tax relief to the owner/occupier of an approved building in respect of expenditure incurred on its repair, maintenance or restoration.

The castle dates to the early 13th century, as a strategic, defensive outpost built by the FitzGeralds of Desmond on the grounds of a former Viking settlement.

It also served as a outpost during the 19th century Napoleonic wars, and in 1827 witnessed tragedy when 13 drowned after their boat overturned in a storm on the way back from an island.

In the 1960s, an Italian count and his US wife bought Beagh Castle at auction and it passed to their daughter, who got planning – now lapsed - in 2009 for conversion of coastguard cottages to holiday rentals, with a proviso about maintaining the castle ruin.

Meanwhile, Heathfield Castle in Ballinrune, Kilmeedy, has also returned to the market.

Previously on the market for €1.9m in 2011, its price was later dropped to €1.2m. The five-bed property is available through John Giltinane & Associates, who states that the price is available on application.

Described as “a very imposing and exceptionally attractive detached residence”, it is situated on mature, secluded gardens which extend to approximately one acre.

“This sublime residence is a chance in a life time opportunity to be the owner of a dream home which has been lovingly created by working together with various interior and landscape designer,” outline the auctioneers.

The property incorporates a limekiln, which originates from the beginning of the 18th century, and is situated in the heart of Ballinruane Wood approached by a tree lined avenue off the west Limerick scenic drive, a short distance from Adare.