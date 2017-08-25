Jobs boost predicted as Samco invests €2m in Limerick expansion

LIMERICK agricultural firm Samco is set to invest €2m in an expansion plan which will make way for ten new staff members in the village.

The Adare company, run by the Shine family, currently operates out of a 20,000sq ft facility in the village – the new extension will add 15,000 sq ft.

Already employing 35, Samco is known for manufacturing a machine which sows seed, sprays the soil and lays a thin layer of biodegradable plastic film over the seed bed.

The new project is due for completion in 2019.

“Samco will be offering jobs in all areas from production staff including extruder operator’s, clerical administration and international sales to name a few,” said Stephanie Shine on behalf of the company.

“We are currently employing 35 and look to increase that to 45. We strongly believe in having a highly skilled innovative workforce is key to success,” she added.

Up to 80 percent of the company’s work is in export trade, including in northern Europe, Chile, Canada, China and Japan.

Britain, of course, is one of the company’s largest export markets, and Samco is navigating the choppy waters of Brexit, albeit coping positively with the political shift.

“Things are still tipping away here since the news broke of Brexit. Our business in the UK is growing steadily even through Brexit talks,” said Ms Shine.

“We have established strong customer relations in the UK and we work hard on customer support. The UK market has a lot of potential still for Samco, in terms of forage maize and also the vegetable market.

“We can only prepare for the worst and adapt to change, and hope the Irish Government can put their best foot forward when making a decision on border control and tax laws,” she added.