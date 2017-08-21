Everyone from bakers to candlestick makers at Limerick garden fete

CHILD of Prague statues are in big demand out Galbally way as the former national Tidy Towns award winner prepares for the 39th annual garden fete on Sunday, August 27.

The organising committee are praying for fine weather for the fete, an event that has well and truly stood the test of time.

Galbally Community Council secretary Sinead Meade emphasises that the popular afternoon event is its main fundraiser for the year.

“We really depend on the garden fete to cover all our vital running costs such as insurance for the community centre and village park, heating, lighting and maintenance for the year etc,” she said.

“It could be quite easy to be led into a false sense of security regarding these facilities and a belief that they’ll always be there, come what may. This won’t be the case unless events like the garden fete get the support of the users, including everyone from the casual village park walker to clubs that use the facilities on an ongoing basis, each week, in some cases,” Sinead added.

The event will be headlined this year with an open concert by the Music Man from Clare, PJ Murrihy as well as local favourites Kim’s People.

PJ Murrihy has been part of the Irish entertainment business for over 30 years.

Meanwhile, Kim, aka Masie Drea, will, of course, be remembered for the glory days of the showband era as lead vocalist with the famous Foottappers from Waterford.

The event will also feature a farmers market, open air bingo, wheel of fortune, McCormack’s Amusements and much more.

Galbally Community Council has issued an invitation to trade and crafts people, bakers and candlestick makers, in fact anyone involved in a home business or enterprise to attend its much vaunted farmers market.

For further details on Galbally Garden Fete contact 087 - 6123334.