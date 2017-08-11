Churn racing and road hurling set for Strand Harvest Festival

CHURN racing and the Baron of Strand competition will be among the highlights of the Strand Harvest Festival which takes place this weekend.

Now in its fourth year, the annual festival helps raise funds for general maintenance in the village and for the local rambling house.

All of the events will take place in the village with the festival getting underway on Friday night with a Rosary at the Grotto and a session at the rambling house.

In addition to the Baron of Strand competition, Saturday evening will see road hurling, churn racing taking place. There will be music by Éire Ceol.

There are six contestants for the Baron of Strand competition which is set to be major attraction.

“Each of the six will be interviewed on stage for about ten minutes by Jim Chawke from Granagh. The judge is Annette O’Donnell from Mountcollins,” said committee member Liam Herlihy who is warning the contestants they may be asked to “sing a song” or “tell a story” while on stage.

The winner of the competition will receive a new suit from Ian Scanlon’s menswear, Newcastle West for their troubles.

A vintage run in aid of the Brothers of Charity, Newcastle West takes place from midday on Sunday followed by a free family-fun day.

“We have a lot of fun stuff for childen and people of all ages such as bouncy castles and slides and it’s all free,” said Liam Herlihy who added the weather forecast for the weekend is promising.