Bruff Credit Union lends a helping hand to local community

SINCE 1971, Bruff Credit Union has been at the centre of the community, working tirelessly for the benefit of their members.

Through the hardwork and dedication of its management, staff, directors and volunteers the Credit Union has come through the recession in a very strong and secure position.

The Credit Union offers a different approach to financial services, ensuring each member is treated the same and each member is treated fairly. They always have a member of staff to deal with a query, never a machine. They offer longer, more convenient opening hours to suit members working hours, opening late on Thursdays and Fridays. They do not charge administration or transaction fees. “With Bruff Credit Union you are not a customer you are a member.”

Bruff Credit Union offers a number of services to members including savings, loans at competitive rates, school saving stamps, receipt of social welfare payments and insurance services. It will soon be introducing payroll deduction. They also offer Same Day Loan Approval up to €2,000. During 2017 their loan book has grown steadily with members taking loans primarily for cars and home improvements, but also for education, business, holidays and weddings.

Manager Gerard Hehir states: “The steady growth of our loan book throughout 2017 shows a secure and robust Credit Union with strong member confidence. Our members know they can come to us for loans small or large. Our membership has also shown aggressive growth with new members from across our Common Bond. We are delighted to see our services now being utilised by more of the business members of our community.”

Bruff Credit Union serves the communities of Bruff, Knockainey, Fedamore, Lough Gur, Dromin, Athlacca, Grange, Meanus, Crean, Rathmore and Uregare. “If you, your partner or spouse work or live in these areas, you are eligible to join Bruff Credit Union.”

Sign up to monthly newsletter to stay up-to-date with all latest news. Sign up in-branch or via Facebook.