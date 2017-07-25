Rescue operation under way at Irish Cement in Limerick

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue service have kicked off a major rescue operation at Irish Cement’s factory in Mungret.

It comes after a worker fell on scaffolding at the facility at the end of the Dock Road this Tuesday morning.

The emergency services were alerted to the incident just after 10am this Tuesday, and are at the scene alongside paramedics.

Crews are currently devising a plan on the rescue the man who fell near one of the large silos.

Firefighters have a rope rescue team on site and are commencing the removal of the injured man.

Two cranes are at the scene at Irish Cement in Limerick.