Rescue operation under way at Irish Cement in Limerick
Worker understood to have fallen on scaffolding
The fire service was called to the Irish Cement plant in Mungret
LIMERICK Fire and Rescue service have kicked off a major rescue operation at Irish Cement’s factory in Mungret.
It comes after a worker fell on scaffolding at the facility at the end of the Dock Road this Tuesday morning.
The emergency services were alerted to the incident just after 10am this Tuesday, and are at the scene alongside paramedics.
Crews are currently devising a plan on the rescue the man who fell near one of the large silos.
Firefighters have a rope rescue team on site and are commencing the removal of the injured man.
Two cranes are at the scene at Irish Cement in Limerick.
