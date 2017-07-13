Book launch of The Ryans of Tipperary and Limerick

IF YOU are looking up a Ryan in the local phone books you better have the exact address!

A new book gives a fascinating insight into the early history of the Ryan Clan around the Newport and Murroe areas.

The Ryans of Tipperary and Limerick was written by Brian Kennedy, while Derek Ryan Bawn did the photography and a lot of research.

It will be launched in O'Sullivans Bar, Newport this Saturday, July 15 at 8pm with a talk on the history of the Ryans.

Brian and Derek would love to see as many of the Ryan Clan as possible on the night.

“It is centred around Owney and Owneybeg - the old baronies - which from the early 1300s to the late 1600s would have been known as Owney O'Mulryan and ruled by a Mulryan Chieftain or Earl. These baronies are now roughly the areas around Newport and Murroe. The Ryans living in the area would be descendants of these Chiefs and the other families that managed not to be transported across the Shannon into Connaught by Cromwell.

“The book details the early history of the Ryan Clan in the area through the written records and how the wider history of Ireland affected them. It then uses the records to detail the Ryans that were recorded in each townland area. This will be of great help to Ryans researching their family tree,” said Derek.

They are hoping this won't be a one-off event and would like to have a gathering of Ryans in Newport every year.

For more information please see https://www.facebook.com/ryanclanoftipperaryandlimerick/