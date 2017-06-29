WATCH: Stunning drone footage of University of Limerick campus
VisionAir survey UL from the skies
A grab from the drone footage of the University of Limerick
IT is the University of Limerick - as you have never seen it before, in high definition and from the skies.
Drone footage by VisionAir Technologies shows the Limerick campus in its best light, with some stunning footage.
VisionAir posted: "Our new HD drone video of the University of Limerick campus", which has been viewed thousands of times and received plenty of positive commentary on Facebook.
