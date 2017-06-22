Limerick man injured in hit and run has surgery as family seek answers

THE YOUNG man who was seriously injured in a hit and run in County Limerick has undergone surgery in Dublin’s Mater Hospital this Wednesday to correct broken vertebrae in his neck.

David Kelly received more than 100 stitches to the head and sustained two broken vertebrae in the neck, as well as broken bones in his arm after being knocked down while walking on the Ballingarry Road at Dullas, around a mile and a half outside Croom.

His family has again renewed an appeal for anyone with information to come forward to gardai, as they search for answers about the events that left the 21-year-old with such serious injuries.

“He asked me yesterday, who would do this to me and leave me there? He is upset as well. We just want to know,” said his uncle Conn Kelly this week.

“He has a long road ahead of him. Thankfully there are no brain injuries. It’s a sad sight, leaning over his head to feed him.”

His aunt Joanne Kelly said: “We are just hoping now that the guards will be able to find out what happened. If we hadn’t found him, he more than likely would have bled to death on the side of the road.”

David, from Dullas in Croom, was discovered in the middle of the road by his aunt at around 2.30am on Monday morning, June 12, about a mile from his home. Gardaí believe the incident occurred between 1.30am and that time.

A nurse who was travelling in the car with David’s aunt gave him life-saving medical attention before paramedics arrived.

“Someone will talk, while it is fresh in people’s mind. It’s a waiting game. Someone has to know something,” said Conn.

“Even if you know something, ring the gardai confidentially, so we can get to the bottom of it. At the end of the day, there was a man nearly killed, and he’s very lucky to be alive,” he added.

Conn praised the quick response of the emergency services and hospital staff.

Gardai are examining the incident as a road traffic matter, and believe that David was hit at high speed. They are appealing for road users who were on the on the Ballingarry Road out of Croom between the hours of 1am and 3am that night to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069-20650, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any garda station.