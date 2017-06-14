Emergency services attend scene of car fire in Limerick city

LIMERICK Fire Service has quickly tackled a car fire on a street in the city centre.

The car went on fire at the junction of Catherine and Mallow streets in the city this Wednesday night.

The Fire Service got the call at 9.15pm and had tackled the incident within minutes, bringing it under control.

One unit of the Fire Service attended the scene. It is not known how the fire began.

It is the second car to catch fire in Limerick this Wednesday, with emergency services dramatically deployed to an incident on the M7 motorway after the alarm was raised shortly after 10.45am.

Motorists reported seeing the vehicle ablaze on the southbound carriageway between Junction 27 (Birdhill) & Junction 28 (Castletroy).

Five appliances from Limerick city and Newport were dispatched to the scene and there was no reports of any injuries.

- For more breaking news, stay with the Limerick Leader online, on Facebook and on Twitter