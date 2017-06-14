Emergency services deployed to car fire on Limerick motorway

Five fire engines from Limerick city and Newport have been dispatched to the scene of a car fire on the M7 motorway.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10.45am this Wednesday after motorists reported seeing the vehicle ablaze on the southbound carriageway between Junction 27 (Birdhill) & Junction 28 (Castletroy).

TIPP: Vehicle on fire on M7 s'bound btwn J27 Birdhill & J28 Castletroy. Care needed as visibility may be affected. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 14, 2017

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution if approaching the area.

There are no reports of any injuries.