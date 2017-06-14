Emergency services deployed to car fire on Limerick motorway
Alarm was raised at 10.48am
This photograph of the fire was posted on social media
Five fire engines from Limerick city and Newport have been dispatched to the scene of a car fire on the M7 motorway.
The alarm was raised shortly after 10.45am this Wednesday after motorists reported seeing the vehicle ablaze on the southbound carriageway between Junction 27 (Birdhill) & Junction 28 (Castletroy).
TIPP: Vehicle on fire on M7 s'bound btwn J27 Birdhill & J28 Castletroy. Care needed as visibility may be affected. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 14, 2017
Motorists are being advised to exercise caution if approaching the area.
There are no reports of any injuries.