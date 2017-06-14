Emergency services deployed to car fire on Limerick motorway

Alarm was raised at 10.48am

This photograph of the fire was posted on social media

Five fire engines from Limerick city and Newport have been dispatched to the scene of a car fire on the M7 motorway.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10.45am this Wednesday after motorists reported seeing the vehicle ablaze on the southbound carriageway between Junction 27 (Birdhill) & Junction 28 (Castletroy).

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution if approaching the area.

There are no reports of any injuries.