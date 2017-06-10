Road closed in Limerick village due to collision

A ROAD has been closed in the County Limerick village of Croom due to a collision.

According to AA Roadwatch, High St in Croom is closed between the village and the N20 junction due to a collision that happened this Saturday evening.

LIMERICK: High St in Croom is closed between Croom Town and the N20 jct due to a collision. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 10, 2017

In a separate incident, there was a collision on the M20 Cork Road southbound, between J4 Patrickswell and J5 Ballybronoge, but it has now been cleared.