Jury in Limerick murder trial begins deliberations

The jury in the trial of two Limerick men who are accused of murdering another man in front of his girlfriend at a house party has begun its deliberations.

Ger Hogan, aged 34, of Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston and Dylan Hayes, aged 22, of The Crescent, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle have both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Murphy at The Grove, Pallasgreen on April 30, 2015.

The 26-year-old, who was from Lee Estate in the city, died after sustained 23 stab wounds including one that pierced his heart.

It is the prosecution case that the two accused men acted together with the intention to kill or cause serious injury to Mr Murphy.

In his charge to the jury, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy yesterday said there are three verdicts open to them in respect of each accused man.

They can be found guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter, or not guilty.

Having spent over two hours considering their verdict this Tuesday morning, the five women and seven men have now resumed their deliberations.