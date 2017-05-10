Emergency services tackle fire on the Ballyhoura Mountains

EMERGENCY services have tackled a fire on the Ballyhoura Mountains.

Local residents reported seeing a raging fire at the County Limerick tourist spot close to midnight on Tuesday night.

“At around 11 o’clock last night I looked out the window and a fire was raging on the left hand side of the mountain. It’s the long mountain side of Seefin – a beautiful table top mountain,” explained local resident Maeve McGrath.

“Contact was made with the fire service but they were there at that stage,” she added.

“It took them a while to damp it down. It had done a fair bit of damage at the left hand side of the mountain this morning.

“It was awful to see that mountain on fire again. It’s not just the proximity to houses and the road – it’s the danger to wildlife. We are fortunate to have fantastic wildlife in the area,” Maeve added.

Seefin is burning tonight in the Ballyhouras. Devastating to see. pic.twitter.com/ULoDGymyRl — Maeve McGrath (@maevemcg) May 9, 2017

The gardai or fire service were unable to confirm if the fire was a gorse fire.

However, following the recent spate of wildfires across the country, the Irish Forestry and Forest Products Association (IFFPA) has called on Government and the Gardaí to ensure that the rule of law in relation to fires is rigorously enforced to protect people, property and the environment.

“Farmers and private landowners, as well as Coillte, are being seriously impacted by the recent spate of wildfires across the country, now standing at more than 30,” said IFFPA Director Mark McAuley.

“The fires are causing huge economic and environmental damage, and pose serious health and safety risks. Valuable resources are being destroyed, livelihood's threatened and important wildlife habitat decimated.

“A clear signal must be sent out that any activity that causes the outbreak of a wildfire will not be tolerated and the law will be enforced.”