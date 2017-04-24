Truck catches fire in County Limerick incident

Several units of Limerick County Fire Service have attended the scene of a truck fire near Abbeyfeale.

The alarm was raised at around 2pm this Monday after the vehicle caught fire on the main N21 between the village and Newcastle West.

Two units from Abbeyfeale fire station attended the scene for a number of hours during which firemen wearing specialist breathing apparatus could be seen climbing onto the vehicle.

It is not known what, if anything, was being transported but photographs taken at the scene show the cabin of the 98LK-registered truck was completely destroyed by the fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started and there are no reports of any injuries.