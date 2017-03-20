Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick remains highest in Ireland

OVERCROWDING at University Hospital Limerick is, at least, twice as high as the vast majority of emergency departments across the country this Monday.

According to new daily figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 46 patients being treated on A&E trolleys and on additional beds, trolleys or chairs in the wards, at the Dooradoyle facility.

46 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this morning — 13% of the country's overcrowding levels @Limerick_Leader — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) March 20, 2017

The second highest rate of overcrowding is at University Hospital Galway, which has 28 patients being treated on trolleys.

A new state-of-the-art emergency department is due to be opened later this year, but the exact date is unclear, as it is subject to a successful funding and recruitment campaign.