Limerick emergency department maintains high levels of overcrowding

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has maintained high levels of overcrowding this Wednesday morning, with 31 patients being treated on trolleys in the A&E and wards.

According to new figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 16 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency department, and 15 patients on additional trolleys, beds or chairs in the wards. On Tuesday morning, there were 30 patients on trolleys.

Though the rate of overcrowding has been consistently high since the start of the new year, UHL is just the fifth most overcrowded hospital in the country. It is frequently the most overcrowded in Ireland.

The busiest A&E in the country is University Hospital Waterford, with 37 patients on trolleys.

It is hoped that a new state-of-the-art A&E, three times the size of the current one, at the Dooradoyle campus will be open by May this year, subject to funding and a successful recruitment campaign.