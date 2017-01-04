End of an era: University of Limerick praises Chuck Feeney's €170m generosity

CHUCK Feeney, the billionaire Irish-American philanthropist, has signed his last cheque via Atlantic Philanthropies after decades of giving away his fortune.

Feeney, 85, who has given more than €1.5 billion to projects across Ireland, has been praised by leaders at the University of Limerick, which he is credited with funding to provide for its growth and expansion since its early days.

Even from its inception, on June 1, 1989, when the University of Limerick bill was brought through the Seanad, Feeney championed the UL cause, flying in crates of champagne from the United States that morning for a major celebration in Castletroy.

UL has received more than any other Irish university from the charitable organisation – in excess of €170 million – over the past three decades, since AP was established in 1982.

His first point of contact was with Dr Edward Walsh, the founding UL president, in the late ‘80s.

“I remember one of the first things I did when Chuck came to Limerick was walk around with him and show him a pile of briars across the road [from the site of the planned university].

“We talked about how the university would really benefit from a world class hotel, but didn’t have the money to build one. A week later he brought me up to Ashford Castle and laid the plans out for the [Castletroy Park] hotel,” said Dr Walsh.

Among the most recent projects to come to fruition, supported by AP, is the Bernal Institute, with it contributing more than €26 million towards the design of a new building, capital work and the recruitment of academic chairs.

“Chuck Feeney will long be remembered as one of the greatest philanthropists of our lifetime,” said David Cronin, chief executive of the UL Foundation

“It is an honour to work with Chuck and the leadership team at Atlantic Philanthropies as they fulfil their mandate. The total figure gifted by AP to University of Limerick Foundation exceeds €170m and has been transformational to our campus, the city, our region, our country, our students and future generations,” said Mr Cronin.

UL president Don Barry said that Feeney helped UL “to set greater goals than we could imagine for ourselves and to drive us on with the belief that anything is possible.

“Through his philanthropy the university has had the means to thrive and grow at a rapid rate, with our campus expanding from 11 buildings 25 years ago to 40 buildings today.

“His deep commitment to the advancement and success of UL has led to the development of a young, energetic and enterprising university with a proud record of innovation in education, and excellence in research and scholarship,” said president Barry.

He said that his generosity led to the development of “iconic projects such as the Living Bridge, the Glucksman Library and the Graduate Entry Medical School, to name just a few”.

“Through his phenomenal vision the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, established in 1994, has been developed into a world-renowned academy and a global centre of academic and performance excellence, enhancing UL’s role as a major centre of artistic and cultural creativity,” he concluded.

In 2012, UL joined with the eight other universities on the island of Ireland to honour philanthropist Feeney, with an honorary doctorate of laws – the first time such an honour has been conferred jointly by all the universities.

He also provided funding towards the €2m residence for the university’s president’s residence on campus, which was a source of controversy at the time.

Milford Care Centre in Castletroy, which provides palliative care, and the Limerick-based support agency for all migrants in the Mid-West, Doras Luimni, have also been recipients from the former so-called “secret billionaire”.

Milford Care Centre received some €5.4m from Atlantic Philanthropies over a three-year period.

Mary Immaculate College received €407,000 from Atlantic Philanthropies in 2001 for a project to address disruptive pupil behaviour in primary schools in disadvantaged areas.

In its 35-year lifetime, Atlantic Philanthropies has invested €7.6 billion in philanthropy, much of it to construct university and hospital buildings and medical research facilities around the world, especially in the US, Ireland, Vietnam, Australia and South Africa.

At a ceremony in New York last month, Chuck and his foundation approved a final grant of $7 million (€6.7 million), to his university, Cornell, in upstate New York, which was the recipient of his first donation in 1982.