Summer delights available from your farmers' market

Ask Gingergirl

Hello Gingergirl,

I enjoy visiting farmers’ markets and I’m delighted to report that I am planning my family’s meals around what I pick up. I am however a little concerned that I don’t have the creative streak when it comes to cooking! I would appreciate your help.

Catherine, Monaleen.

Hello Catherine,

Farmers’ markets continue to grow in popularity across the country with most towns and villages hosting their own weekly market. I have written extensively about the positive impact such markets have; creating community, supporting local producers and using seasonal produce to name just a few. When visiting your local market I recommend you talk to the traders and ask them for suggestions on how to cook their produce. Traders love to talk (believe me!)

Courgettes are in season at the moment, are very versatile and easy to cook. These little cakes are always a big hit and are great served with salsa or tzatziki (cucumber and yoghurt) and salad.

Courgette & feta potato cakes

3 medium courgettes

2 potatoes, peeled

1 large red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

2 spring onions, chopped2 tablespoons of fresh mint, roughly chopped

200g of feta cheese, crumbled

1 large egg, beaten

1 tablespoon of plain flour

The zest of 1 lemon

Olive oil

Coarsely grate the courgettes and place in a colander with a teaspoon of salt - this will draw out the excess the moisture - leave to drain for half and hour. Meanwhile, parboil the potatoes in salted water for ten minutes, drain and set aside to cool. Once cooled, grate the potatoes using the coarse side of a grater, into a large bowl and season. Rinse the courgettes under cold water and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Spread the courgettes over a clean tea towel, roll it up and wring out every drop of moisture. Add the courgettes to the potato along with the spring onion, chilli, feta cheese, lemon zest, mint and the beaten egg. Gently mix together with a fork, divide the mixture into eight and shape into rounds about 1cm thick before lightly dusting the cakes with flour.

Place a baking tray the oven and heat the oven to 220ºc. Brush the cakes on both sides with a little olive oil and once the oven and trays are heated bake for fifteen minutes. Carefully turn over each cake and return to the oven for another ten to fifteen minutes until golden. Serve immediately.

Contact Gingergirl

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutney’s made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

Letters to ‘gingergirl’ c/o The Limerick Leader, 54 O’Connell St. Limerick.

You can follow gingergirl’s on Twitter – under gingergirlfood or on Facebook – under ‘gingergirl’.