Make your mid-week meal a meat free one

Welcome to all about food. It’s meat free time again and here is one of my favourite recipes… Enjoy!

Ask Gingergirl

Hello Gingergirl,

I realised lately that I was eating meat every day for dinner and most days for lunch and it just seemed a little unnecessary (not to mention how much more expensive a weekly food budget will be with meat in every meal!). Have you any suggestions for a meat free but substantial meal for a mid week meal.

Thanks so much,

Susan, Croom.

Hi Susan,

I know what you mean. I love a meat free day at least twice during the week. With the right spicing and herbs you can get so much flavour and with beans and pulses you get your protein fix without the meat element! This recipe for spicy bean enchiladas is so tasty and with a little green salad on the side is light but substantial enough that you won’t notice the absence of meat. I hope you like it as much as I do!

Spicy Bean Enchiladas

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 onions, chopped

280g carrots, grated

3 teaspoons of chilli powder (mild or hot, according to your taste)

3 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

2 x 400g cans of pulses in water, drained (I like chickpeas and kidney beans)

6 tortillas

1 mozzarella ball, thinly sliced

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Cook the onions and carrots for ten minutes until soft. Sprinkle in the chilli powder and cook for 1 more minute. Pour in the tomatoes and beans and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened. Remove from the heat and season well.

Heat the oven to 180ºc. Spread a spoonful of the bean chilli over a large ovenproof dish. Lay each tortilla onto a board, fill with a couple of tablespoons of chilli mixture, fold over the ends and roll up to seal. Place them into the ovenproof dish and spoon the remaining chilli on top.

Place the slices of mozzarella on top of the tortilla. Place in the oven for twenty minutes or until the cheese is bubbling. Serve with a salad and some crusty bread.

Contact Gingergirl

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutney’s made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

Letters to ‘gingergirl’ c/o The Limerick Leader, 54 O’Connell St. Limerick.

You can follow gingergirl’s on Twitter – under gingergirlfood or on Facebook – under ‘gingergirl’.