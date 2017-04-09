Fuss free dinner that is sure to impress

Hello and welcome to all about food. This week’s recipe is guaranteed to impress so let’s get to it!

Ask Gingergirl

Dear Gingergirl,

Any suggestions for a fuss free but tasty (and maybe a little impressive) dinner I could make for my new boyfriend? It’s my first time cooking for him so I want to impress with something a little different but appear calm and the meal effortless at the same time.

Many thanks,

Yvonne.

Hi Yvonne,

This recipe is definitely one I’d use if I wanted to appear effortlessly domesticated and talented all at the same time – not that, that doesn’t come naturally to me of course! Almost all the prep can be done in advance so on the night itself it’s really just an assembly job…. though please do not feel the need to confess this to your new beau!

Spicy Indian Chicken

200g basmati rice

3 green chillies (deseeded)

1 large onion, finely sliced

3 garlic cloves

5 cm piece fresh ginger

2 tsp fennel seeds

1 ½ tsp cumin seeds

Large knob of butter

6 chicken legs/thighs (skin removed)

200g Greek Yoghurt

Large bunch fresh coriander

Blitz the chillies, ginger, coriander and garlic in a food processor, or using a stick blender. Once a paste consistency has been achieved, stir in the Greek yoghurt and combine thoroughly. Pour this marinade over the chicken pieces and leave for two hours or, if possible, overnight (just be careful if leaving it in the fridge overnight, to use an airtight container as this can smell very strong and taint eggs, milk etc.)

Thinly slice the onions. Heat the oil in a frying pan and add the fennel and cumin seeds. Let them crackle and pop for 20-30 seconds. Once popping, tip in the butter and the finely sliced onions. Fry until softened and browned along the edges - this can be done the night before as well – just pop the cooled onions into a lunch box and refrigerate.

Either way, transfer the onions to a roasting dish (spread evenly over the roasting tin forming a layer of onions in the bottom of the tin).

Next, heat a frying pan over a high heat and brown the chicken in batches. The chicken needs to be done quickly, just to brown the outside and seal the meat.

Transfer into the roasting tin, sitting on top of the onions. Pour a little of the marinade over just to cover the onions underneath. Roast at 200ºC for 35-45 minutes.

Garnish with some finely sliced ginger, chilli and coriander and serve with boiled basmati rice.

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutney’s made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

