Ditch the gluten but keep the tasty homemade bread

Dear Gingergirl,

I really enjoy your food column and have to read it every week. I was wondering if you had any recipes for coeliacs, especially brown bread. I really would appreciate any help.

Many thanks,

Siobhan, Newport

Hello Siobhan,

I am getting more and more enquiries each month about cooking for coeliacs. For those of you not sure, coeliac disease is a condition in which there is a persistently abnormal reaction to dietary gluten. In order to follow a strict gluten free diet, a coeliac must not eat foods that contain any form of gluten, which is found in wheat, barley, rye and oats. The only treatment generally required is following a strict gluten-free diet. Fortunately, there are a range of high quality gluten free foods available in most supermarkets and health food shops with Odlums and Doves Farm Food range of gluten-free flours and bread mixes and Kelkin’s extensive range of sweet and savoury foods. The bread recipe below is very easy to make and only takes minutes to prepare. For further reading on coeliac disease go to the Coeliac Society of Ireland’s website www.coeliac.ie

Gluten free brown soda bread

500g of gluten free brown bread flour plus two tablespoons for dusting

½ teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of baking powder

450ml of milk

1 teaspoon of vinegar

Preheat the oven to 180ºc. Mix the flour, salt and baking powder. Add the vinegar into the milk and immediately stir into the flour. Stir to form a soft, sticky dough. Scatter the two spoons of flour onto a large baking tray. Shape the dough into a ball and roll onto the baking tray. Cut a deep cross over the top of the loaf and bake for 25-30 minutes. To ensure the bread is cooked tap the base of the loaf lightly – if it sounds hollow, the bread is cooked. Remove from the oven and wrap in a clean tea towel until cold for a soft crust.

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutney’s made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

