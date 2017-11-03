Deaths in Limerick - November 3, 2017

The death has occurred in London of Nancy Fealey (née Keogh), Tournafulla.

Deeply regretted by her loving brother Peter (Tournafulla), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Patrick’s Church Tournafulla on Wednesday at 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Church Road, Templeglantine.

The death has occurred of Michael Franklin, Dromlara, Pallasgreen, peacefully at his residence.

Brother of the late Patsy, Peter and Mary and father-in-law of the late Bobby Corbett; sadly missed by his loving wife Una, son Michael, daughters Eileen (Treacy), Mary (Buckley), Mairead (Corbett), Una (Duke) and Cora (Charles), brothers Joe and John, sisters Eileen (McCormack), Tess (Costello), Nancy (McCormack), sons-in-law Myles, Adrian, Ray and John, daughter-in-law Marianne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Pallasgreen Saturday evening from 5.30pm until 7.30pm; arriving in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Nicker Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Ita Madigan, Salesian Sisters, Caherdavin, formerly of Croagh, peacefully at Carrigoran House.

Pre-deceased by her parents Daniel and Hannah, brother Sean, sisters Mary (Dore), Sr. Catherine and Anne (McKenna).

Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Patrick (Croagh), sisters Teresa Fitzgerald (Scotland), Amelia Madigan (Cappagh) and Phil Neville (Dooradoyle), brother-in-law Derek Neville, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her Salesian Community, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Salesian Convent, Caherdavin on Sunday from 4pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Seamus McMahon, Castlemahon and late of FAS Limerick.

Deeply regretted by daughter Marian, son Mike, brother Mike, sisters Joan and Pat (Kennedy), daughter-in-law Joanne, son-in-law Len, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at son Mike’s house in Castlemahon on Saturday, November 4 from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving at Castlemahon Church on Sunday, November 5 for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. As a mark of respect Castlemahon Tool Hire will remain closed until Tuesday, November 7.