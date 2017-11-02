Deaths in Limerick - November 2, 2017

The death has occurred of Alex (Sheila nee McKnight) Duff, late of Merval Drive, Limerick and more recently of Beaumont Residential Care, peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

Loving wife of the late Michael and loving mother of David and John. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Sonja and Julie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Turners Cross. Removal Friday at 5.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Blackrock. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.00am, funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Pat Gray, Fairview Crescent, Garryowen and late of the Watergate Flats, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his wife Sue, daughters Donna and Lisa and son Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Ger and Thomas, sons-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Joan Tierney (née Conneely), Fairyfield, Parteen, formerly of Ashe Road, Shantalla, Co. Galway, peacefully at Galway Clinic after a long illness, bravely borne.

Beloved wife of the Richard, dearest mother of Mark and John and devoted Nana to Emily, Daniel, Sam and Lucy. Deeply regretted by her sister Marian, brothers David and Pat, daughters-in-law Alison and Andrea, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her loving parents Ted & Bridget and sister Esther.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving at Christ the King Church, Salthill, Galway on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery, Galway. Family flowers only ~ donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.