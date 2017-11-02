Garryowen FC mourn former President Seamus Byrne

GARRYOWEN FC in Limerick are mourning the loss of Seamus Byrne of Whitethorn, Newtown, Castletroy.

Late of Independent Newspapers and past-president of Garryowen FC, Mr Byrne passed peacefully at home on November 1. He was President of Garryowen for the 1983-84 season.

Vice Chairman of Garryowen F.C Eoghan Prendergast passed on his condolences to Seamus's family on behalf of the club;

"We are very sad to hear of Seamus's passing, his was a great club man and much more than that. He was always a great supporter every Saturday after Saturday, before and after his presidency."

" Last year we had a reunion and it was so great to see him again, even tho he wasn't in the greatest of health. Every club needs a person like Seamus, he had such a pleasant personality and great ambassador for the club as well."

"He was one of our own and we are really sad to her of his passing today. A lovely person and our sympathies to his family."

Beloved husband of Eileen dearest Father of Paul and Tara and adored Granddad of David, Nathan, James, Keira, Edward, Cillian and Ellie; deeply regretted by his sister Finola brother Gerard and Hugh, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Libby, relatives, former colleagues and friends.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home, Johns Gate today Thursday Nov 2, from 5.30pm.

Removal at 7pm to Mary Magdalene Church Monaleen Funeral tomorrow Friday,Nov 3 after 11am Mass to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to PHA Ireland c/o Mater Hospital.