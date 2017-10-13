Deaths in Limerick - October 13, 2017

The death has occurred (suddenly in Munich, Germany) of Michael (Mick) O’Brien of Coolavehy, Ballyorgan, Limerick.

Survived by his loving mother Mena, nee Guiney, brothers Tom, Patrick and Daithi, sister Catherine, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, niece in law, grandnephew, grandniece, uncles and aunt, relatives and a large circle of friends at home and abroard.

Remains arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyorgan, County Limerick at 12:30pm on Sunday (October 15th) for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards at Glenroe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The death has occurred of John O’Carroll of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick. Late of Limerick Docks and Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife May, son John (Jnr.) daughter Christine, John's partner Sinead, Christine's partner Neil, grandchildren Sarah, Shauna, Derek, Luke, Emma and Cian, sisters Cora, Dolie, Anna (UK), brother Mattie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Sunday from 4:30pm, followed by Removal at 5:30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass takes place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael Tiernan of Shannonville, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and dearest father of Michael, Pat and the late Marie (Glynn). Deeply regretted by his sister Imelda, son-in-law Paddy, daughters-in-law Maeve and Helena, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday (October 14) from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Burial at Kilmurry Cemetery will following 1pm Funeral Mass on Sunday.

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL following a short ilness) of Edward (Eddie) Fitzgerald of Janemount Park, Corbally, Limerick.

Dearly Beloved husband of Ann & Father of David, Vyvette & Derek. Grandad of Chris, Kelly, Rose, Salvador, Kaho, Rian, Aila & Summer.Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Peter, sister-in-law Rita, nieces, nephews, first cousins, very wide circle of family and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street this Friday (October 13) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass, Saturday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Danny Hayes of Ellwyn, Finisklin Road, Sligo Town, Sligo. Late of Dooradoyle, Limerick

Loving son of Mabel Hayes (Limerick). Dearly loved husband of Carol, adored father of Tara, Tonya and Trevor. Cherished grandfather of Richard, Dylan, Loren, Aoife, Daniel, Saoirse, Jack, Brendan and Lochlan. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5pm to 8pm this Friday with removal from his home on Saturday (October 14) to The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial to follow in Scarden Cemetery, Strandhill Road, Sligo.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo Bay life boat or S.H.O.U.T C/O Seamus Feehily & Son Funeral Directors, Pearse Road, Sligo.

House private to family Saturday morning please.

The death has occurred (peacefullyt at UHL) of Willie McAuliffe of Ballintogher, Lixnaw, Kerry. Formerly of Newcastlewest, Limerick; Cheshire Home, Rathfredagh and Ennis, Co. Clare.

Beloved son of the late Mossie and Mary McAuliffe.

WIllie is survived by his brother Jimmy, sisters Margaret, Carmel and Kathleen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grand nieces, cousins, residents and staff of Rathfredagh Cheshire Home, relatives and friends.

Remains will arrive at St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw this Friday (October 13) for Requiem Mass at 12midday. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations instead to Rathfredagh Cheshire Home.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Majella Philpott of Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, Limerick.

Dearly loved mother of Gemma. Deeply regretted by her daughter, sister Yvonne, brothers Ger & John, niece, nephews and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Sunday from 3pm followed by removal at 4.30pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass, Monday at 11am. Followed by private Cremation.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Denis Horgan of Cragg Wood, Mountcollins.

Husband of the late Lizzie (nee Morrissey); sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Sheila Horgan, niece Hilda Campbell, nephews Con and John Horgan, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale this Friday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Church of the Asumption, Mountcollins.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with interment afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock) of Mary O'Sullivan of Sheares Street, Kilmallock.

Survived by nephew John Hannan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock this Friday between 6.30pm and 7.30pm with removal afterwards to S.S Peter and Pauls Church, Kilmallock.

Requiem Mass Saturday (October 14) at 12noon with burial afterwards in Effin Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home) of Vera Reynolds. Limerick and formerly of Grallagh, Ballinagare, County. Roscommon, Askeaton Nursing Home and Thomond House, Limerick.

Daughter of the late John and Mary Reynolds and sister of the late Eamon, Michael and Virginia. Vera will be sadly missed by her loving brother Joe, sisters Bridie (Eadie), Eithne (Galvin), May (Izard) and Theresa (Fisher), brothers-in-law James, Francis and Bruce, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and her devoted friend and carer Martin Hogan (Limerick).

Removal Friday evening to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (Mantua) arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly in Lanzorote) of Bridget (Breda) Ryan (B) of Blackrock, Dublin & formerly of Toomaline Lower, Doon.

Retired teacher Loreto Primary School, Dalkey; daughter of the late Kitty and Jimmy and sister of the late Catherine McGrath (Celbridge) and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her brothers Liam and Michael, sister Mary O’Reilly (Wexford), brothers-in-law Tony and Ger, sisters-in-law Josephine and Geraldine, nieces Catherine, Emma, Geraldine and Áine, nephews Gerard, Keith, James and Fearghal, grandnieces, grandnephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends (especially former colleagues and friends in Dublin).

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon this Friday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to Doon Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.