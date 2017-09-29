Deaths in Limerick - September 29, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully in St.Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran) of Bridget (Bridie) Sherman (née O'Toole) of Mannixville, Charleville, Cork.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughter Tracy, sons Bill, John & Noel, sisters Ena & Rita, brother Billy, daughters-in-law Eleanor & Marion, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, relatives & friends.

Reposing at O'Malley’s Funeral Home, Charleville on Saturday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to Holy Cross Church, Charleville.

Burial takes place in the local cemetery following 12 noon Requiem Mass on Sunday to local cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Irish Alzheimer's Society, c/o O'Malley Funeral Home's Charleville.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Ann Cox (née Lynch) of Kennedy Park, Limerick city. Late of Keane Street, Kilalee.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Anthony, Suzanne & Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Friday (September 29) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The death has occurred (suddenly at CUH) of Catherine (Kate) Cullinane of North Camass, Bruff.

Deeply regretted by her family, her brother Michael, sister-in-law Anna, nieces Marie Therese and Majella, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, from 5:30pm with removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff, at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully, following a long ilness) of Elizabeth Daly (née Gillespie) of Ashford, Ballagh, Limerick. (Formerly of Barnesmore, County Donegal).

Deeply regretted by her husband Bernard, sons Peter and John, daughter Suzanne Monaghan, daughter-in-law Caroline, son-in-law Eugene, grandchildren JJ, Andrew, Daniel, Eugene and Isobel, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Tom and Tom's wife Dolores, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Saturday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to her residence.

Remains will arrive at St. Ita's Church, Ashford on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.



The death has occurred (peacefully) of Dermot Keyes of 5 Bracken Crescent, North Circular Road.

Beloved husband of Terry. Dearly loved father of Elizabeth, Laura, Emma and Alison. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Colm, Brian, Eamonn, grandchildren Cormac, Ardal and Aisling, brothers Fergal and Brendan, sisters Deirdre and Grainne, extended family especially brother-in-law Moylan and uncle John and his large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary, Ennis Road.

Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Bridie Kirwan (née Dawson) of McSweeney Terrace, Kilkee. Formerly of Rhebogue, Limerick.

Wife of the late Christy and and mother of the late Michael and Gerard (Ger).

Sadly missed by her loving son Jim (Kilkee), daughters Mary Quish (England), Josie (Kilkee), Breda Gates (Clarecastle, Co. Clare) and Kathleen Geary (Kilkee), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Alice O' Donnell (Limerick) and Nora Dawson (Birmingham), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing this Saturday (September 30) at Lillis' Funeral Home in Kilkee from 6.30 pm with removal at 8pm to Kilkee Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Lisdeen Cemetery, Kilkee.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Regina House, Kilrush.

The death has occurred (peacefully at in Mercy Hospital, Cork) of Kathleen Moloney (née Daly) of Old Cork Road, Charleville, Cork. Formerly of Ardpatrick, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband Patrick, daughter Colette, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, carers, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Malley Funeral Home's, Charleville from 6pm this Friday with removal at 7.30pm to Holy Cross Church, Charleville.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at at St. Vincent's Hospital) of Kathleen (Kay) O’Donovan of Dundrum, Dublin. Formerly of Carhubanemore, Loughill.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers Dan (Galway), Pat (Dublin) and John (New Jersey), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Flanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum this Friday from 3pm until 5pm with remains arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Loughill on Sunday morning (October 1) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment will follow at Loughill Graveyard.

The death has occurred (peacefully, following a brief illness) of Kathleen (Kitty) Spillance (née Hartnett) of Dromtrasna Hartnett, Abbeyfeale.

Wife of the late Timmy and mother of the late Tim; deeply regretted by her son Seán, daughters Helen Spillane and Patricia O’Sullivan, brother Timmie, sister Mary, son-in-law John, Seán’s partner Catherine, grandchildren Seán and Aoife, brothers-in-law Nicholas Bowden , Connie O’Keeffe and Danny Spillane, sister-in-law Joan Marie Spillane, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale from 6pm, this Friday. followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday (September 30) at 11am followed by cremation at 2pm at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desire to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Liam Wallace of Small Mount Vincent, Rosbrien.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Madeline, loving children Liam and Shirley, son-in-law Darragh, grandchrildren Amy and Sam, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Lower Greald Griffin Street at 5pm this Friday with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Requiem Mass Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.