Deaths in Limerick - January 6, 2017

THE death has occurred of Maureen Noonan (née Finn), Gardenfield East, Dromcollogher, peacefully at University Hospital Cork.

Maureen, loving wife of Gerard. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerard, son Martin, daughter Louise, sisters Gerry and Eileen, brother Tony, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Dromcollogher this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm, with removal to St. Bartholomews Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Newtownshandrum New Cemetery. No Flowers Please. Donations to the Cancer Unit CUH Cork, if desired.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Eily) Mulcaire, Glin, peacefully at the residence of John and Geraldine Hayes.

Will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives,extended family and friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home Saturday from 6pm, with removal atpm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 am. Burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of Ellen O'Sullivan, Rhebogue Avenue, Corbally, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater on Friday from 6.30pm, followed by Removal at 7.30pm to St. Munchin's College Chapel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The death has occurred of Pakie Collins, Garden Mews and formerly of Ballyneale, Ballingarry.

Survived by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nices,relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Saturday from 6pm until 8pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eugene Butler, Derryvinane, Adare, peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff at Caherass Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of recently deceased Mary. Very deeply regretted by his son Thomas, daughter Anna (O’Rourke), son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Maura, grandchildren Louise, Marie, Helen, Caoimhe, Fionn, Eoghan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and niece, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing Saturday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to The Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.