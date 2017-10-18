Man admits having pump-action shotgun in Limerick village

A MAN has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the seizure of a pump-action sawn-off shotgun at a house in Bruff earlier this year.

Robert Kelly, aged 30, who has an address at Fr Paul Murphy Street, Edendery, County Offaly is one of three men charged in connection with the seizure of the firearm on February 26, last.

The shotgun was seized after gardai searched a number of premises at Main Street in the village as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime in Limerick city.

When formally arraigned before Limerick Circuit Court this Wednesday morning, Mr Kelly pleaded guilty to an offence under the provisions of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

After Lily Buckley BL, prosecuting, indicated the guilty plea was acceptable to the State, George Burns BL, defending, sought an early sentencing hearing date.

He said he was not seeking any reports in relation to his client as he “wants it dealt with as soon as possible”.

While commenting that there was no availability in the next week’s court list, Judge Tom O’Donnell agreed to list the matter for this Thursday.

“Thank you, I appreciate that judge,” said Mr Kelly as he was returned to the cell area by prison officers.