Ladies step out in style at big race meeting

I WAS completely in my element at Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse last Sunday where the Keanes Jewellers Most Stylish Lady competition took place. Over my career, I have judged practically every best dressed lady competition in the country.

I judged the very first Ladies Day at Galway Races many moons ago but, I have to say, Limerick Racecourse knows how to roll out the red carpet.

All who are interested in taking part in the best dressed lady competition were invited to the fashion dome where they were entertained with fashion shows by Carraig Donn and where prosecco, teas and coffees were on offer. This is what I mean by great hospitality, and congratulations to everyone at Limerick Racecourse on that.

Now back to the style which, as you can see from the fabulous picture above, was spectacular. Big hats and fascinators were the choice of headwear for the ladies on the day but what really stuck out was the kaleidoscope of colour that the ladies wore in coats, dresses and jumpsuits.

I didn’t envy our judge the fabulous Sinead O’Brien from Sinead’s Curvy Style who had such a difficult job but of course there can only be one winner. That winner was Killarney lady Lesley Teehan who wore white trousers with a matching coat from Swamp teamed with a silver belt and her wonderful Jimmy Choo wedding shoes which really completed the outfit.

She received the rose gold diamond encrusted pendant, value of €4,000 presented by Aidan Lyddy from Keanes Jewellers Limerick.

Other winners on the day were Nadine Smith from Abbeyfeale who won a €1,000 shopping voucher for Carraig Donn.

Third place went to Diana Hillard from Listowel who won a luxury hamper from Iris. The Holman Lee agency had a great day entertaining the great crowds in the fashion dome with two fashion shows by Carraig Donn.

Don’t forget Munster’s biggest fashion event Inspire is being held in the Crescent Shopping Centre on October 20 and 21. For more information contact www.crescentshoppingcentre.ie and follow them on all social media platforms.