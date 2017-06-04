'Mum of the Year' nominees are all winners in my book

I ALWAYS enjoy fashion makeovers and they are a particularly fun occasion when I meet some amazing women with great life stories.

That was the story a few weeks ago at Ireland AM where I met Sarah Byrne from Drogheda for the Mum of the Year with Oxendales.

This 75-year old lady told her story of losing two children and a husband but she also had great faith in life and continues to be a wonderful mum to her wonderful daughter Michelle and her grandchildren.

The second nominee was Frances Wynne, 67, from Dublin. A mother of 10 children and 24 grandkids, her daughter nominated her because she had flown across the world twice as her daughter lives in Sydney. I felt she was a very caring and selfless person.

The third nominee was Caroline Gould from Clare and the mother of three girls. Her daughter said that her mum was a rock and always there for her and her two sisters, and her mum got her through five tough months of chemotherapy and it was only when she became a mum herself that she realised how hard it must have been for her mother.

For me it was inspirational to work with these women and from the inside they certainly didn't need a makeover!

The winner of the public vote was Caroline Gould from Clare but for me they were all winners.

Today Show finale

ON another note, after a very successful season on the Today Show with Daithi and Maura, on the final episode I bumped into Ryan Tubridy in the RTE Cork studios.

Ryan was launching his book Patrick and the President. He seems to have a huge fascination with the Kennedys as do I.

On Wednesday I was invited to Dublin with RTE to launch season five of the Today Show, which will be coming to our screens in the autumn.

I will fill you in on the goss of this next week.

Talk soon!

-Celia