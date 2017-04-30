Weekend of fashion, fun and food

IT was glamour and glitz at one of the most fashionable nights on the Irish social calendar at the recent Peter Mark’s VIP Style Awards.

The red carpet was rolled out for the 16th annual event and it was a sea of sequins as the foray of fashionable fillies hit The Marker Hotel in Dublin.

It was a very emotional night for me as I never thought when I won the first VIP prestigious award 16 years ago that I would still be nominated and attending.

I was very proud of my beautiful dress which was sourced for me by the fab Will from Be Fabulous in Limerick.

The winner of Most Stylish Woman this year was the gorgeous Suzanne Jackson aka So Sue Me and I was very proud to see Don O’Neill walk away with Designer of the Year.

It was lovely to bump into the lovely Pippa and Brian Dowling who I worked with on The Salon. It was a wonderful three weeks when we worked together a few years ago. Also I bumped into the beautiful Leanne Moore who was telling me she is opening up her own gym in Limerick. Looking forward to that!

Fashion Friday

On another note, don’t forget to join us for Fashion Friday, this Friday for Riverfest in Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre. This year there will be two fashion shows presented from Bowes Ryan Café at 11:30am and 3pm. Each fashion show will showcase all the leading fashion houses in Limerick. Looking forward to seeing you all there as entrance is free!

Cooney in the Crescent

Fashion and Lifestyle Influencer Louise Cooney, who has over 40,000 followers on Instagram, will be presenting a stylish workshop with a difference on Thursday, May 4 at 6pm in the Crescent Shopping Centre

There will be make-up and hair demonstrations and a fashion show with the HL Modelling Agency Models for a high summer fashion show.