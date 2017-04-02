Step back into Hollywood history

I WAS delighted to be invited to the opening of the exhibition, Hidden Gems, at Newbridge Silverware.

It’s a showcase of rare, never before seen Hollywood artefacts on display in The Museum of Style Icons.

The exhibition includes unique pieces of jewellery worn by some of the world’s most famous movie stars during the Golden Age of Hollywood including Rita Hayworth, Maureen O’Hara and Judy Garland. Newbridge Silverware are allowing people a rare opportunity to see them before they go for auction. One of the main reasons I was eager to attend was the chance to get to see the necklace worn by Vivien Leigh which was absolutely incredible.

I also got to see the photo of Vivien sitting chatting to Clark Gable in the 1939 movie Gone With the Wind while wearing the beautiful necklace. It was also great to get to see Clark Gable’s cigar case - also used in the famous 1939 movie - up-close and personal, as I have always been a huge fan of his as was my late mother Kathleen. Another icon of mine is the stunning Marilyn Monroe so I was delighted to get to see the earrings she wore in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1953.

It was great to meet the family of jewellery designer, Eugene Joseff including his great grandson. Joseff built up an impressive collection in the 1930s and 1940s which was worn by some of the greatest stars of the time including Grace Kelly, Bette Davis and many others. You can see the exhibition, which is free of charge, from now until Sunday, May 14 in Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icon, Newbridge, Co Kildare.