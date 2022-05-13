Search

13 May 2022

WATCH: Gardai prepare to kick off centenary celebrations in Limerick

Reporter:

David Hurley

13 May 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE FIRST event in Limerick to commemorate the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Siochána takes place this weekend.

Between now and the end of the year, a variety of events will take place in each district across the Limerick garda division.

This includes open days, a number of exhibitions and reenactments of several key milestones from 100 years ago.

“There are national events but it’s very important that the anniversary is marked in every community and in every policing division in the country,” said Inspector Oliver Nally who is co-ordinating the programme of events in Limerick.

“It’s a very special year for us as an organisation and because of that we have put together a schedule of events commencing from now going right through to quarter four of the year,” he added.

WATCH: UL president confirms legal challenge over report into purchase of 'iconic' Dunnes site

The first event – an Antiques Roadshow type event – will take place at Istabraq Hall at City Hall from 11am this Saturday.

Insp Nally is encouraging anyone who has some garda memorabilia to bring it along to the free event where there will be experts available on the day.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people within the county and city who have memorabilia that their great-uncles or grandfathers might have had and which was stored in the attic so we wanted to put on this event for the people of Limerick so they can bring in these items and we will have a historian – Dr John Reynolds – in Istabraq Hall to give his view and input on whatever memorabilia comes in on the day,” said Insp Nally.

One of the highlights of the programme of events will be a concert, led by the Garda Band at St Mary’s Cathedral in the city on Friday, July 15.

While the concert will be free, capacity will be limited so it will be live-streamed online. The reenactment of the arrival of the first gardai into Newcastle West and the first court sitting in Adare will be highlights towards the end of the year.

Insp Nally is advising members of the public that demand will be high for the open night at Henry Street garda station on June 17 and that those interested in attending should email community_policing_limerick@garda.ie in advance to secure a slot.

FEATURED EVENTS

May 14: Open Day a lá ‘Antiques Roadshow’ @ Istaraq Hall, City Hall

June 17: Open Day @ Henry Street garda station (book a slot by email)

July 15: Free concert featuring the Garda Band @ St Mary’s Catherdal, Limerick (will be live-streamed online)

September 19 – October 2: Exhibition of garda memorabilia @ Istabraq Hall, City Hall

September 19 – October 2: Exhibition of garda memorabilia @ Kilmallock Library

October 5: Open Day @ Bruff garda station

November 18: Re-enactment of the first gardai arriving in the Newcastle West district

November 19: Re-enactment of the first court sitting at the former courthouse in Adare

Summer/Autumn: Gardai will be visiting schools across the Limerick division. A colouring competition for pupils will also take place over the coming months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media