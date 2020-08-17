WATCH: Hundreds sign up for first virtual Limerick Women's Mini Marathon

MORE than 600 people have already registered to take part in this year's Limerick Women's Mini Marathon which will take place virtually over the last weekend of September.

Sponsored by Cook Medical, the 22nd running of the event will take place on September 26 and September 27 with all proceeds being distributed to 12 nominated charities.

At a socially distant launch at the Strand Hotel this Monday, it was also confirmed that Cook Medical has extended its support of the event until 2023.

"The women's mini marathon is in its 22nd year and it's an event that is synonymous with Limerick - not just with women but with charities as well. We are gong to have a virtual event where people can choose a route and a time over the last weekend of September. All of the funds from the registration and any fundraising will go to 12 nominated charities and the person can pick the charity of their choice so it is a great opportunity to not only have a personal goal to train for but also to support local charities at a time when they need it more then ever," said Race Director John Cleary.

Angela Moloney, director of Ethics and Compliance, EMEA, at Cook Medical, says she's delighted to be Race Ambassador again this year.

"The nice thing about this event is that it's about abilities and disabilities. It's an event for all abilities, we have had fabulous women at the start line over the past couple of years - in wheelchairs on walkers etc and that's where it truly came home to me as Race Ambassador that this is an event that can capture everybody's heart - you can walk, jog or run this event and you can take part with your family or your friends," she told the Limerick Leader.

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, says he's thrilled the women's mini marathon is going ahead - albeit virtually.

It's great to continue the tradition. it's a big event for Limerick, it's an important event and I'm glad that's happening and I would appeal to everybody to get online and to take part on the 26th and 27th of September. It's fantastic that so many people have already registered and we will have a lot more and I might even do so myself," he said.

The 12 nominated for the Limerick Women's Mini Marathon are:

• ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services

• Barnardos

• Breast Cancer Ireland

• Clionas Foundation

• Daughters of Charity Lisnagry

• Limerick Animal Welfare

• Limerick Suicide Watch

• Mid-Western Cancer Foundation

• Milford Hospice

• NOVAS

• Pieta House

• St. Gabriel’s School

All registered participants will have a quarter zip running top and bespoke medal posted to them in the week leading up to the event.

For more information and to register see limerickminimaraton.com