WATCH: Flooding causing issues for Limerick motorists

MOTORISTS are being advised to take care on Limerick roads this evening following heavy rainfall this Monday evening.

A video sent in by a Limerick Leader reader shows what he describes as “lethal flooding” in the Ennis Road area, near Lansdowne Park.

Met Éireann have forecasted heavy rainfall for the county, with consistent showers until early hours of tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Across the eastern half of the country the showers will merge into longer spells of rain with a few heavy bursts likely.

The best of any bright or sunny intervals will be in the west. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate north to northwest breezes.